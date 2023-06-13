One thing about Cardi B’s Twitter page? It’s always lit. From community service outfit photos and lusting over Janelle Monae’s thirst traps (which ultimately got her shadowbanned) to ranting about fake figures in the industry and singing Lady Gaga while strutting across her kitchen counter, you never know what you’ll get from the New York-born star. On Monday (June 12) she surprised us once again. This time she showed off her famously round booty in celebration of her latest single’s success.

Earlier this month, Cardi linked up with Latto for “Put It On Da Floor Again,” a remix of the 777 artist’s successful “Put It On Da Floor.” The pair performed it together live for the first time at Hot 97 Summer Jam. Since then, the mother of two’s verse has earned her nothing but consistent praise from fans on social media. Seeing as her song is doing so well, Bardi couldn’t help but record herself spanking her tattooed behind in a pale blue mini dress, thanking listeners for helping her rack up the streams.

Cardi B Gives Back to Fans in a Bootyful Way

YALL DID THAT !!! Put it on the floor then !! pic.twitter.com/tUQtWDe6f4 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 12, 2023

“Y’ALL DID THAT!!!” the 30-year-old told her followers. “Put it on the floor then!!” Her post has since received upwards of 50K likes, along with countless thirsty replies from those jealous of Cardi’s husband, Offset. Apart from taking time to hype herself up for her musical wins, the Hustlers actress is also likely celebrating a major legal victory from her back tattoo lawsuit. Ultimately, she was awarded back $350K months after a jury rejected Kevin Brophy’s case.

Unfortunately, the Grammy Award winner isn’t having as much luck in her case with Tasha K. She’s been asked to halt collecting the $3M+ debt she’s owed, which you can read about at the link below. Have you listened to Cardi B and Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” collaboration? If not, check it out here, and make sure to tap back in later this week for more HNHH release recommendations.

