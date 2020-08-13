Spankings
- Pop CultureIShowSpeed Excitedly Slaps Woman's Butt During Kai Cenat Stream: WatchSpeed was VERY excited about the opportunity.By Ben Mock
- MusicCardi B Spanks Her Own Booty On Twitter To Celebrate "Put It On Da Floor Again" SuccessThe Bardi Gang can't wait to hear what other new music Cardi has in store for them.By Hayley Hynes
- GramLauryn Hill Defends Discipline, Explains Why She "Stepped Away" From IndustryShe penned a lengthy message on IG sharing her personal struggles as she attempted to protect her children from the perils of the industry.By Erika Marie