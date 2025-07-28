Fans believe Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran are an item after she was spotted by his bedside in the hospital where he had his bladder removed. The operation was to combat a cancerous tumor, which the University of Colorado football coach opened up about on Monday.

In a video on social media documenting the surgery, Tran explains that doctors are going to fully remove the bladder while wiping away tears, as caught by TMZ. Finally addressing the media in a press conference about his recent health problems, Sanders revealed that there are no more traces of cancer and this upcoming seaon will continue as normal, according to ESPN. He didn't mention Karrueche Tran.

"This was not an easy task. … It was dynamic. It was tough. It wasn't a cakewalk. It wasn't easy," Sanders said, noting that he dropped 25 pounds. "That was a fight, but we made it." Doctors discovered the tumor during a routine vascular exam.

As for how the procedure will affect his ability to coach, he said: "I can't pee like I used to… I depend on Depends. … I'm making a joke out of it, but it is real. It is real. It is real. If you see a port-a-potty on the sideline, it is real, I'm just telling you. You're going to see one at practice, on the sideline [in games].''

Sanders was undergoing the aforementioned routine vascular exams due to his extensive history with blood clots. As a result, he had two toes amputated in 2022 and underwent emergency surgery in 2023.