Deion Sanders & Karrueche Tran Spark Dating Rumors After Cancer Surgery

NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Deion Sanders revealed that he had his bladder removed after doctors discovered he was dealing with a cancerous tumor.

Fans believe Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran are an item after she was spotted by his bedside in the hospital where he had his bladder removed. The operation was to combat a cancerous tumor, which the University of Colorado football coach opened up about on Monday.

In a video on social media documenting the surgery, Tran explains that doctors are going to fully remove the bladder while wiping away tears, as caught by TMZ. Finally addressing the media in a press conference about his recent health problems, Sanders revealed that there are no more traces of cancer and this upcoming seaon will continue as normal, according to ESPN. He didn't mention Karrueche Tran.

"This was not an easy task. … It was dynamic. It was tough. It wasn't a cakewalk. It wasn't easy," Sanders said, noting that he dropped 25 pounds. "That was a fight, but we made it." Doctors discovered the tumor during a routine vascular exam.

As for how the procedure will affect his ability to coach, he said: "I can't pee like I used to… I depend on Depends. … I'm making a joke out of it, but it is real. It is real. It is real. If you see a port-a-potty on the sideline, it is real, I'm just telling you. You're going to see one at practice, on the sideline [in games].''

Read More: Deion Sanders Breaks Silence On Undisclosed Health Concerns

Deion Sanders Health Update

Sanders was undergoing the aforementioned routine vascular exams due to his extensive history with blood clots. As a result, he had two toes amputated in 2022 and underwent emergency surgery in 2023.

During Monday's press conference, Sanders also noted that he didn't inform his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, or Travis Hunter of the extent of his health problems. "They didn't know what the extent of it was," Sanders admitted. "… so they could be focused on making the team and not focused on dad.'' The group was preparing for the NFL Draft at the time.

Read More: Deion Sanders Rushes To Lil Wayne's Defense Amid Poor Reviews For "Tha Carter VI"

