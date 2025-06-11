Deion Sanders Breaks Silence On Undisclosed Health Concerns

Deion Sanders has provided an update on his health after concerns arose following his extended absence from offseason football camps in Boulder, Colorado. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning, he confirmed that he is “OKAY.”

“Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!” he wrote, as caught by ESPN. “I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me!”

He concluded by restating his excitement to get back to preparing for Colorado’s next season. “I'm excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything,” he wrote. “Until then, I’M COMING BABY.”

ESPN reports that Sanders’ contract with the University of Colorado requires him to operate a minimum of three football camps on campus. He inked a five-year, $54 million contract extension back in March.

Read More: Deion Sanders Away From Colorado Due To Unspecified Health Issue

There are still no specifics available about the alleged health issues. Sanders’ son, Shedeur, recently dodged questions about the situation when reporters asked him about it at the Cleveland Browns’ minicamp. "Yeah, I don't know what's going on," Shedeur said, according to Sports Illustrated. "I'm here not to talk about Pops and them. I'm here [to be] quarterback of the Cleveland Browns."