Stephen A Smith shared some stern advice for Gilbert Arenas during a recent episode of his eponymous talk show after the former NBA star was arrested for allegedly operating an illegal gambling business. Smith cited a clip of Arenas joking about how many of the former athletes Smith's spoken with on ESPN have dealt with legal trouble.

"Bro, I need you not to play around," Smith began, as caught by Complex. "My brother, I do not want to see you in jail at all. It’s not a good look, it’s nothing to laugh about. It’s nothing to joke about when the feds come raiding your home. I don’t want to see that. I can assure you that anybody who wants to do business with you, I’m one of those people, ESPN, Underdog, a whole bunch of sponsors and advertisers, we don't want to see that."

Gilbert Arenas' Arrest

Authorities arrested Arenas as part of a bigger federal indictment. They claim that he allegedly rented out his Encino mansion to hold high-stakes card games from September 2021 to July 2022. "At Arenas’ direction, Arthur Kats, 51, of West Hollywood, staged the mansion to host the games, found co-conspirators to host the games, and collected rent from the co-conspirators on Arenas’ behalf," a press release from the Justice Department alleges. Police charged five other people in the indictment.