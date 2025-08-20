Gilbert Arenas has weighed in on Anthony Edwards' ongoing legal battle with Ayesha Howard, with whom he shares a child. The two have been locked in a hotly contest dispute over their custody arrangements. Most recently, the NBA star claimed Howard demanded $500,000 and a public apology from him.

Speaking about the situation during a recent interview on the We Said What We Said podcast, Arenas explained, as noted by Fadeaway World: "It's gonna be hard for Anthony Edwards to be the face of the NBA because he has this entity with him. You're not interested, but we get it, right? You're that good, you're that charming, you're attractive to women. You can be a face. But you have this ball-and-chain type of personality that's attached to your name."

He continued: "Anytime you get ready to blow up and be a part of America's face, this woman can dirty it up by filing a court case or doing something. You have one of those,y ou got one of those pregnant, where your name and image and likeness is never safe. You will literally have to pay her a lot of money to stand down and go away, do not exist anymore in my life. And that's the thing you're gonna have to do. You're gonna have to give this woman 10–20 million dollars to go away, if you're trying to blow up."

Gilbert Arenas' Arrest

When The Neighborhood Talk shared Arenas' comments on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "Y’all be quick to blame her when they both made irresponsible decisions. This man had 3 kids in one year and y’all still wanna blame her I’ll never understand," one user wrote. Another countered: "She’ll still want more n more…. I only feel sorry for the innocent child."

In other news, Gilbert Arenas recently wound up in headlines after authorities arrested him for allegedly renting out his Encino mansion to hold high-stakes card games from September 2021 to July 2022. He quickly paid his bond after the arrest.

Once he got out of jail officially, he went live on social media and joked about planning to "snitch" on his co-defendants. "Good luck in court. I'm pretty sure I ain't gonna be there when it's starting to go, cause, yeah, I'm snitching," he said. "There was one n***a in there, he must have been the head... They gave him a translator, the translator said, 'Yeah, you're not going to [be bonded] out today, probably next week.' He's like, 'Oh, it's okay, it's okay.' Hey, what about me? Where my lawyer?! ... I'm not used to this shit right here, this like Kwame Brown house, there's seven n***as in this room. One shitter, six n***as."