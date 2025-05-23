Gilbert Arenas says a malfunctioning Tesla Cybertruck caused the crash that nearly killed his 18-year-old son, Alijah, in April.

On All the Smoke, the former NBA star detailed how the vehicle’s steering failed just before impact. Complex reports that Arenas cleared his son of any wrongdoing.

“The car malfunctioned,” Arenas said. “The steering wheel went limp and ran him right into a tree.” Trapped inside, Alijah tried to kick out the window but couldn’t break through. “Physically, he said he was trying to kick the window in and couldn’t,” Arenas added. “If your teen has this car, you might want to put a hammer in it.”

The crash occurred on April 24 in Los Angeles. Alijah’s Cybertruck hit a tree and a fire hydrant before catching fire. Emergency responders placed him in a medically induced coma to treat carbon dioxide poisoning.

Arenas, shaken by the experience, later told his son how fortunate he was to survive. “You’re one of the lucky ones to still be here,” he said. “Most people don’t get to hear how much they’re loved after something like this.”

Alijah was released from the hospital six days later. His family said he was “resting comfortably under close watch” as recovery began. “The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination,” they wrote. “He remains blessed, resilient, and in high spirits.”

The crash has reignited safety concerns surrounding the Tesla Cybertruck. Already under scrutiny for its design and performance, the vehicle is now drawing renewed criticism. Arenas’s comments have intensified public debate, especially among parents wary of letting teens drive the truck.

Though Alijah is expected to recover, the ordeal highlights growing anxiety over emerging car technologies—and what can happen when they fail.