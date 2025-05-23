Gilbert Arenas Claims Cause Of Son's Accident Was "Limp" Cybertruck

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 849 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Duke v Arizona
TUCSON, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 22: Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas attends the game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Duke Blue Devils at McKale Center on November 22, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Gilbert Arenas shares his son, Allijah, with ex-fiancee Laura Govan. Gilbert ended engagement in 2024 after refusing to sign prenup.

Gilbert Arenas says a malfunctioning Tesla Cybertruck caused the crash that nearly killed his 18-year-old son, Alijah, in April. 

On All the Smoke, the former NBA star detailed how the vehicle’s steering failed just before impact. Complex reports that Arenas cleared his son of any wrongdoing. 

“The car malfunctioned,” Arenas said. “The steering wheel went limp and ran him right into a tree.” Trapped inside, Alijah tried to kick out the window but couldn’t break through. “Physically, he said he was trying to kick the window in and couldn’t,” Arenas added. “If your teen has this car, you might want to put a hammer in it.”

The crash occurred on April 24 in Los Angeles. Alijah’s Cybertruck hit a tree and a fire hydrant before catching fire. Emergency responders placed him in a medically induced coma to treat carbon dioxide poisoning.

Arenas, shaken by the experience, later told his son how fortunate he was to survive. “You’re one of the lucky ones to still be here,” he said. “Most people don’t get to hear how much they’re loved after something like this.”

More: Is A Gilbert Arenas & Skip Bayless Show Could Be In The Works?

Gilbert Arenas Son

Alijah was released from the hospital six days later. His family said he was “resting comfortably under close watch” as recovery began. “The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination,” they wrote. “He remains blessed, resilient, and in high spirits.”

The crash has reignited safety concerns surrounding the Tesla Cybertruck. Already under scrutiny for its design and performance, the vehicle is now drawing renewed criticism. Arenas’s comments have intensified public debate, especially among parents wary of letting teens drive the truck.

Though Alijah is expected to recover, the ordeal highlights growing anxiety over emerging car technologies—and what can happen when they fail.

Alijah Arenas is headed to USC. He made the announcement last January after offers from Alabama and Arizona State. Gilbert's son is also NBA bound after college. It is unknown where basketball heritage would ended up in the NBA.

More: Alijah Arenas Crash Footage Shows USC Recruit’s Cybertruck Up In Flames

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Alijah Arenas Crash Footage Sports News Sports Alijah Arenas Crash Footage Shows USC Recruit’s Cybertruck Up In Flames 1190
Laura Govan Prayers Gilbert Arenas Son Pop Culture News Sports Laura Govan Asks For Prayers After Son With Gilbert Arenas Gets Into Serious Car Crash 5.3K
Gilbert Arenas Son Alijah Coma Car Crash Sports News Sports Alijah Arenas' Family Shares Relieving Update Following Life-Threatening Car Crash 927
Alijah Arenas Crash Footage Sports News Sports Alijah Arenas "Able To Walk On His Own" But Has Arduous Recovery Ahead, Rep Says 2.4K