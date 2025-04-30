Alijah Arenas Out Of Hospital Days After Being Placed Induced Coma

BY Zachary Horvath 381 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Alijah Arenas Crash Footage Sports News
Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American West guard Alijah Arenas (16) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game McDonald's All American East at Barclays Center. Pamela Smith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Alijah Arenas, who's only 18, had his life turned upside down just six days ago, but he's thankfully getting back on his feet.

Given what happened to Alijah Arenas, he's been taking incredible steps toward recovery. Now, he's going to be able to do it without the supervision from doctors. Per a new update from TMZ Sports, the 18-year-old basketball star has been released from the hospital. In a statement from the Arenas and Govan families obtained from the outlet, they say he's "now resting comfortably under close watch."

They continue, "While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support." It appears that the rep for both families speaks on their behalf later into the statement. "The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination, committed to nurturing Alijah back to 100%."

"He remains blessed, resilient, and in high spirits. The family continues to ask for privacy during this time as they focus fully on Alijah's healing and well-being." The rep concludes, "We thank everyone for the continued prayers, encouragement, and outpouring support."

As we alluded to earlier, Alijah Arenas' turnaround has been something incredible to monitor. Things were looking grim for the future NBA guard. His Tesla Cybertruck was wrapped around a tree and also smashed a fire hydrant in the process.

Read More: Logic "Ultra 85" Album Review

Alijah Arenas USC

It caused the electric vehicle to burst up in flames and he was trapped inside it inhaling all of that smoke. Because of that, Alijah was placed into an induced coma and remained under for nearly two days. But he was able to eventually talk, walk on his own, and write just a day or two afterwards. Overall, it's going to be a long journey to being totally healthy again, as the families said.

But it's amazing that Alijah is doing miles better and is still with us. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to him, Gilbert Arenas, Laura Govan, and the rest of his loved ones. As for his basketball career, that remains the last of his and his parents' concerns right now. He's all set to play for USC this upcoming season. However, with a wave of new recruits for head coach Eric Musselman, there's a chance they may sit him out for 2025-2026. But we will see and hopefully hear more soon.

Read More: Raygun’s Olympics Flop: The Scandal Behind The Breakdancer Accused Of Misconduct

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Alijah Arenas Crash Footage Sports News Sports Alijah Arenas "Able To Walk On His Own" But Has Arduous Recovery Ahead, Rep Says 2.3K
Gilbert Arenas Son Alijah Coma Car Crash Sports News Sports Alijah Arenas' Family Shares Relieving Update Following Life-Threatening Car Crash 831
Alijah Arenas Crash Footage Sports News Sports Alijah Arenas Crash Footage Shows USC Recruit’s Cybertruck Up In Flames 1147
Laura Govan Prayers Gilbert Arenas Son Pop Culture News Sports Laura Govan Asks For Prayers After Son With Gilbert Arenas Gets Into Serious Car Crash 4.6K