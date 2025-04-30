Alijah Arenas Out Of Hospital Days After Being Placed Induced Coma

Given what happened to Alijah Arenas, he's been taking incredible steps toward recovery. Now, he's going to be able to do it without the supervision from doctors. Per a new update from TMZ Sports, the 18-year-old basketball star has been released from the hospital. In a statement from the Arenas and Govan families obtained from the outlet, they say he's "now resting comfortably under close watch."

They continue, "While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support." It appears that the rep for both families speaks on their behalf later into the statement. "The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination, committed to nurturing Alijah back to 100%."

"He remains blessed, resilient, and in high spirits. The family continues to ask for privacy during this time as they focus fully on Alijah's healing and well-being." The rep concludes, "We thank everyone for the continued prayers, encouragement, and outpouring support."

As we alluded to earlier, Alijah Arenas' turnaround has been something incredible to monitor. Things were looking grim for the future NBA guard. His Tesla Cybertruck was wrapped around a tree and also smashed a fire hydrant in the process.

Alijah Arenas USC

It caused the electric vehicle to burst up in flames and he was trapped inside it inhaling all of that smoke. Because of that, Alijah was placed into an induced coma and remained under for nearly two days. But he was able to eventually talk, walk on his own, and write just a day or two afterwards. Overall, it's going to be a long journey to being totally healthy again, as the families said.