gilbert arenas son

Sports
Alijah Arenas' Family Shares Relieving Update Following Life-Threatening Car Crash
Alijah Arenas had been in an induced coma for the last day and a half or so, but his family says he's on the road to recovery.
By
Zachary Horvath
4 mins ago