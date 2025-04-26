Alijah Arenas' Family Shares Relieving Update Following Life-Threatening Car Crash

Alijah Arenas had been in an induced coma for the last day and a half or so, but his family says he's on the road to recovery.

Thankfully though, the number 10 prospect in the 2025 class did not suffer any broken bones. His future head coach, Eric Musselman sent his best wishes to him and his family once he heard the news. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning's accident. Please keep him, his teammates and friends and the entire Arenas family in your prayers."

Alijah's Tesla Cybertruck actually went up in flames and the Los Angeles Fire Department officials arrived at the harrowing scene moments before 5 a.m. Bystanders noticed that he was still inside and managed to get him out. In footage obtained by TMZ Sports, he was seen rolling around in the water spewing from the hydrant.

Overall, this is great news and relieving news at that. The last 24 hours or so must have been a taxing stretch for Alijah Arenas and his loved ones. But things look to be on the up and up from here. Hopefully, the tubes come out and he can start speaking soon.

