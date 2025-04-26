Alijah Arenas' Family Shares Relieving Update Following Life-Threatening Car Crash

Gilbert Arenas Son Alijah Coma Car Crash Sports News
Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American West guard Alijah Arenas (16) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game McDonald's All American East at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Alijah Arenas had been in an induced coma for the last day and a half or so, but his family says he's on the road to recovery.

Highly touted USC basketball commit Alijah, 18-year-old son of former NBA All-star guard Gilbert Arenas, is making "significant signs of progress." Per a statement from the family of future pro collected by CBS Sports and 13WMAZ News, he's essentially out of his induced coma.

"In a powerful and emotional moment, Alijah opened his eyes and was able to write on a piece of paper that he remembered the smoke and asked, 'Did anyone get hurt?' Although he remains intubated, this progress marks a critical step forward in his recovery," the family told reporters.

Overall, this is great news and relieving news at that. The last 24 hours or so must have been a taxing stretch for Alijah Arenas and his loved ones. But things look to be on the up and up from here. Hopefully, the tubes come out and he can start speaking soon.

Our deepest thoughts and prayers continue to go out to everyone that's affected by this life-threatening ordeal. Just about 48 hours ago, Alijah Arenas' world was turned upside down after crashing into a fire hydrant and tree. To be more exact, it occurred early Thursday morning is Los Angeles.

Alijah Arenas Car Accident

Alijah's Tesla Cybertruck actually went up in flames and the Los Angeles Fire Department officials arrived at the harrowing scene moments before 5 a.m. Bystanders noticed that he was still inside and managed to get him out. In footage obtained by TMZ Sports, he was seen rolling around in the water spewing from the hydrant.

Thankfully though, the number 10 prospect in the 2025 class did not suffer any broken bones. His future head coach, Eric Musselman sent his best wishes to him and his family once he heard the news. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning's accident. Please keep him, his teammates and friends and the entire Arenas family in your prayers."

