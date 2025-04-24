News
alijah arenas
Sports
Laura Govan Asks For Prayers After Son With Gilbert Arenas Gets Into Serious Car Crash
Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan's son Alijah was placed in a medically induced coma today after being involved in a serious car accident.
By
Caroline Fisher
10 hrs ago
