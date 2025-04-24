Laura Govan Asks For Prayers After Son With Gilbert Arenas Gets Into Serious Car Crash

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Laura Govan attends 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan's son Alijah was placed in a medically induced coma today after being involved in a serious car accident.

Earlier today, tragedy struck Gilbert Arenas' family, as his 18-year-old son Alijah was involved in a serious car crash. According to journalist Shams Charania, the five-star basketball prospect was hospitalized shortly after the accident and placed into a medically induced coma.

Reportedly, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that Alijah is in stable condition after crashing his Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a tree/fire hydrant and that fire was involved.

Tarek Fattal reports that Alijah was placed into the coma due to smoke inhalation, and that he does not have any broken bones. As fans flood the teen's family members with words of support amid this frightening time, his mother Laura Govan has taken to social media to break her silence. "I NEED ALL YOURE (sic) F***EN PRAYERS," she wrote on Instagram.

Obviously, Govan is feeling a bit frantic at the moment, and supporters can't blame her. "A hurting mother asking for prayers for her child. no judgments. Just done 🙏🏽," one fan writes in The Shade Room's comments section. "Idc how she asked, I’m gonna pray… I can’t imagine how she’s feeling 😢," another says.

Gilbert Arenas' Son

For now, additional details about the crash and Alijah's condition have yet to be revealed. His father has not addressed the situation publicly at the time of writing. The two athletes spoke with creator Trey Phills at the McDonald's All-American Game earlier this month, opening up about their relationship and shared affinity for basketball.

"Our personalities are a little the same," Alijah said himself and his father. "I feel like that's my dad's dream too, that I could get to that level." The former NBA star went on to describe what it's like seeing his son pursue the sport himself. "It's very surprising watching him actually dive into the game, you know, physically, mentally," he admitted.

