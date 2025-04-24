Gilbert Arenas' Son Alijah Reportedly In A Coma After Harrowing Car Crash

NBA star Gilbert Arenas has a strong legacy in his son Alijah, but now fans everywhere are sending prayers their family's way. According to journalist Shams Charania, Alijah Arenas suffered a harrowing car crash early Thursday morning (April 24).

Per the reporter, the 18-year-old was hospitalized and placed into an induced coma. At press time, we sadly have little information to go off of, as these are the only available details we have about the incident. We wish Alijah a speedy recovery and send our best to the Arenas family during this difficult time. We will see how promptly more revelations and updates emerge.

Who Is Alijah Arenas?

For those unaware, Alijah Arenas is a five-star basketball prospect who committed to the University of Southern California, per Charania. He also reportedly had offers from Arizona, Kentucky, Louisville, and Kansas.

Alijah currently attends Chatsworth High School in the San Fernando Valley. As a sophomore, he averaged 33 points and nearly nine rebounds per game. Not only that, but as a junior, Arenas reclassified halfway through his year from the 2026 class to the 2025 class.

As for his father, Gilbert Arenas is a three-time NBA All-Star who started his career with the Golden State Warriors before building most of his success with the Washington Wizards. He was even the league's Most Improved Player for his final season with the Warriors, which was the 2002-2003 NBA season. The guard was also the organization's first player to see a waiver via the "amnesty clause" following the 2011 NBA lockout. His final season in the league was with the Memphis Grizzlies from 2011 to 2012.