Draya Michele Reacts To Laura Govan Alleging She Beat Her Up Over Gilbert Arenas

News: The 2018 ESPYS-Red Carpet
Jul 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Media personality Draya Michele arrives for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Draya Michele has fired back.

During her recent interview with Carlos King, Laura Govan had a lot to say about her ex Gilbert Arenas' relationship with Draya Michele. According to Govan, Arenas allegedly told her he received oral sex from a Philly woman in a car following a brief split. Later, when Draya first appeared on Basketball Wives, Govan claims she befriended her. Ultimately, however, Govan learned that Draya was allegedly the woman Arenas hooked up with.

“When I found out, it was because I was going through some papers at the house, and I saw that he had given her $25,000 and brought her to LA,” Govan explained. “I remember finding the paper, I remember calling my friend and telling her to pick up the kids for me… And I remember going to where she was filming in Hollywood... I remember showing up and I was not supposed to be filming, and I walked past everybody, and I beat the f**k out of her.”

Draya Michele Clears Things Up

Now, Draya has taken to her Instagram Story to defend herself. In a series of posts, she insists that Govan's timeline isn't accurate. “I didn’t mess with anyone’s husband," she wrote in part. "Let’s be clear that no one was married. Let’s also be clear that the interactions I Had with him were years before I was on the show. I did not know her then. And I also did not know her when I agreed to be on the show or her sister. I didn’t even know either of them were going to be on the show so to say the word friend is a huge stretch."

What do you think of Draya Michele firing back at Laura Govan? Who do you think is in the right in this situation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

