Alijah Arenas Crash Footage Shows USC Recruit’s Cybertruck Up In Flames

Yesterday (April 24), it was revealed that Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car accident. The 18-year-old reportedly crashed his Tesla Cybertruck into a tree/ fire hydrant and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was put into a medically induced coma.

Reportedly, this was due to smoke inhalation, and he didn't have any broken bones. The Los Angeles Police Department has since confirmed that he is in stable condition.

Now, footage captured after the crash has been obtained by TMZ, showcasing the chaotic aftermath. In it, Alijah's vehicle is seen up in flames in a residential neighborhood while water rushes out of a fire hydrant, flooding the street. Onlookers eventually approached the vehicle and realized someone was inside, pulled him out, and put him on the ground. Emergency personnel later arrived to put the fire out and get Alijah the medical assistance he needed.

Alijah Arenas Car Accident

As news of the shocking crash began to make its rounds online, Alijah's mother Laura Govan took to social media with a message to her supporters. "I NEED ALL YOURE (sic) F***EN PRAYERS," she wrote on Instagram. Of course, fans quickly filled her comments section with kind words as she and the rest of her family navigate the frightening situation.

At the time of writing. Gilbert Arenas has yet to publicly address the accident. He did cancel the episode of his Gil’s Arena podcast that was supposed to come out yesterday, however, and the podcast's parent company Underdog Fantasy took to X to share a statement in response to the crash.

“Our hearts are with our friend and Underdog partner Gilbert Arenas in this difficult moment," it read. "We ask the Gil's Arena and Underdog communities to please keep Alijah and the entire family in your thoughts.”