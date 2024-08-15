Raygun’s Olympics Flop: The Scandal Behind The Breakdancer Accused Of Misconduct

Breakdancer Rachel Gunn scored zero points at the Paris Olympics, leading to a Change.org petition accusing her of cheating her way in.

Athletes are back with their loved ones following the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympics, but no one received as much attention upon landing on home soil as Rachel Gunn, known as "Raygun." The 36-year-old Australian breakdancer joined a handful of her peers to compete in the first-ever breakdancing competition at this year's Olympics. It was a historic moment for the culture, emerging from the streets of New York City decades ago to an international stage. It was a sight for Olympic fans across the globe, but Raygun stole attention for all the wrong reasons—and now, she's being blamed for breakdancing being cut from the Olympics lineup in Los Angeles.

On August 9, Gunn showed off her moves in the B-Girl match, and it didn't take long for her to go viral. Viewers took to social media with clips and questions, especially after Gunn received no points and placed last. Soon, it wasn't just commentators looking for an explanation on how Raygun made it to the Olympics; breakdancers and those immersed in the culture were also puzzled. Then, rumors and speculation of corruption and Raygun cheating her way into the Paris Olympics flooded the internet. This further thrust the university professor into infamy, but her country—and the Australian breaking organization AUSBreak—have come to her defense.

By her resumé alone, it is clear that Gunn has a passion for breakdancing. She not only received her doctorate in media, music, cultural studies, and communications at Macquarie University, but she is also a professor there. Raygun is well-published on the art and history of breaking and Hip Hop, but it was her husband and coach, Samuel Free, who introduced her to the scene. He, too, is a breakdancer, and the two are well known throughout their country's niche yet growing breaking community.

Although Raygun is popular in her area, especially considering her background in breaking academia, she seemed to have known she was out of her league. She told reporters after her performance, “I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best, the dynamic and the power moves,” per NBC News. Gunn also referenced certain moves that were highly criticized, including, at one point, her doing the Bunny Hop and the Sprinkler. Things were so bad that some accused her of purposefully trolling the Olympics with a poor performance. “I wanted to move differently, be artistic and creative, because how many chances do you get that in a lifetime to do that on an international stage."

Meanwhile, Gunn has continued to take considerable hits online and in the media. Her talents and skills have certainly been up for discussion, but the ridicule has also been significant. At the Olympics, fellow Olympians uplifted Gunn, rallying around her in laughter, fun, and support. They hyped up her routine, and she broke out a few moves for a crowd after being lifted through the mass gathering on someone's shoulders as if she'd taken home the Gold. Despite the global pushback against her Paris Olympics performance, Gunn seems to be taking it all in stride publicly. Moreover, the World DanceSport Federation reportedly has offered mental health support.

Like any hot topic, viral moment, many expected Gunn's Olympic snafu to fade into oblivion by the next major news cycle. However, her time in the spotlight was extended after misconduct allegations permeated social media. Videos sprung up on TikTok detailing alleged double dealings behind the scenes that allowed Gunn to take to the Olympics stage. It was purported that Raygun and her husband founded the Australian Breaking Association. The gossip accused the couple of making it financially difficult for other breakdancers to enter qualifying competitions in Australia, opening roads for Gunn and her friends to become judges and participants. It was highlighted that the dancers allegedly omitted from participating were from marginalized communities.

After the rumors of corrupt dealings quickly traveled through online platforms, a Change.org petition to the Prime Minister of Australia was launched against Gunn. With almost 39,000 signatures at the time of this publication, the petition demanded an apology from the breakdancing professor, calling the process "unethical." It stated, "Rachel Gunn, who set up her own governing body for breakdancing, has manipulated the selection process to her own advantage."

It continued, "Despite the clear talent and qualification of other outstanding female breakdancers like G Clef and Holy Molly, they were unfairly overlooked. The NT Youlong Boys, a group of incredibly talented and underprivileged youth from the Northern Territory, were denied crucial funding by Dr. Gunn to attend the qualifiers—a decision that directly impacted their chance to showcase their skills on a national stage."

LAustralia's Rachael Gunn (L), known as Raygun gestures next to US' Logan Edra, known as Logistx, during their battle as part of the Women's Breaking dance Round robin of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris, on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

This news not only spread like wildfire but also introduced a new level of vitriol against Gunn. While Raygun hasn't made an official statement regarding the accusations, AUSBreak denied any wrongdoing in the Olympics selection procedure. "We condemn the global online harassment and bullying of Raygun," they shared in a statement. "The pressure to perform on the Olympic stage is immense, especially against the opponents in her particular group. We stand in solidarity with Raygun."

They added that the qualification process lasted over two days and adhered to the "World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) regulations, which align with International Olympic Committee (IOC) standards, the process aimed to ensure a fair and transparent outcome." AUSBreak further explained the vetting process. "The Oceania Olympic selection event (The QMS 2023 WDSF Oceania Breaking Championships) in October 2023 brought together the top Breakers, both Bgirls and Bboys. A panel of 9 international adjudicators, a head judge and a chairperson who oversaw the competition, using the same judging system at the Paris Games and trained to uphold the highest standards of impartiality. These judges are all highly respected in their respective communities and in the international Breaking scene."

While Rachel Gunn has remained silent, she has been vindicated by officials. Moreover, her country, team, and fans stand with her. Australian Olympics chief Anna Meares said she loves Rachel and condemned the media for "giving air time" to the "trolls and keyboard warriors." She added, "I absolutely love her courage. I love her character and I feel very disappointed for her, that she has come under the attack that she has... She is the best breakdancer female that we have for Australia."