Olympic Breakdancer Responds To Backlash From Viral Performance

Australian breakdancer Raygun was the talk of Twitter for a hot second, and for all the wrong reasons. How did she react to all the vitriol?

The 2024 Olympics were very special for a lot of reasons, including the debut of one of hip-hop's staples, breakdancing, as an event. While the decision to omit it from the 2028 Games is a sad one, it might make sense to some casual consumers thanks to one particular B-Girl this year. One of Australia's representatives, Rachael Gunn AKA Raygun, lost all three of her one-on-one contests with a total tally of 54-0. But more than the loss itself, the online reaction to her performances was so mocking, disgusted, and critical that she spoke to ESPN about it.

"What I wanted was [to] come out here and do something new and different and creative," Raygun expressed. "That’s my strength, my creativity. I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best, the dynamic and the power moves, so I wanted to move differently, be artistic and creative because how many chances do you get in a lifetime to do that on an international stage?" Compared to other Olympic happenings, this was a pretty controversial moment overall, especially for the hip-hop community.

Raygun's Viral Breakdancing At The 2024 Olympic Games

"I love Rachael, and I think that what has occurred on social media with trolls and keyboard warriors, and taking those comments and giving them airtime, has been really disappointing," the Australia team's Chef de Mission Anna Meares said of Raygun's performance, which Snoop Doog witnessed along with everything else at the Games. "Raygun is an absolutely loved member of this Olympic team. She has represented the Olympic team, the Olympic spirit with great enthusiasm. And I absolutely love her courage. I love her character, and I feel very disappointed for her, that she has come under the attack that she has."