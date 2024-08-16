Viral Breakdancer Raygun Breaks Her Silence On Olympic Disaster

Breaking - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 09: B-Girl Raygun of Team Australia competes during the B-Girls Round Robin - Group B on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Raygun can't dance her way out of this one.

Raygun is a viral breakdancer from Australia whose real name is actually Rachel Gunn. Overall, she went viral at the Olympics for some truly horrendous dance moves. Many felt like her moves made a complete mockery of the art of breakdancing. Interestingly enough, Gunn is someone who has studied the art form extensively on an academic level. However, this schooling did not prevent her from embarrassing herself on the world stage.

There has since been a change.org petition leveled against her as some believe she cheated her way to the Olympics. Allegedly, there were more talented women breakdancers in Australia, although they got passed up for someone who should have never been there. Well, Raygun finally broke her silence with a video message, which you can check out down below. As you can see, she thanked her fans for their support, while also addressing some of the hate she has received.

Raygun Speaks Out

Her loudest message in the video was addressed to the press, whom she claims has been harassing her and her family throughout this process. She just wants to be left alone, and will even be going to Europe soon so that she can have some downtime. Needless to say, it has been a rough few weeks for the Australian dancer. Only time will tell whether or not this is a scandal that she will be able to come back from.

Let us know what you think of the controversy surrounding Raygun, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the controversy surrounding the breakdancer is justified? Were you outraged by her inclusion at the Olympics? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

