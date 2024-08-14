Viral Breakdancer RayGun Faces "Unethical Conduct" Accusations In Massive Petition

Rachel Gunn is coming under fire.

Rachel Gunn, the breakdancer for Australia who goes by the name, RayGun, is facing accusations of "unethical conduct" after her viral performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Thousands of upset fans have signed a Change.org petition that claims she manipulated the selection process to her "own advantage" by setting up her "own governing body for breakdancing." The statement is addressed to the Prime Minister of Australia and the Australian Olympic Committee.

"We, the undersigned, call for immediate accountability and transparency in the recent actions of Rachel Gunn and Anna Mears in the selection process for Australia's female breakdancer representative at the upcoming Olympics," the petition says. "Rachel Gunn, who set up her own governing body for breakdancing, has manipulated the selection process to her own advantage. Despite the clear talent and qualification of other outstanding female breakdancers like G Clef and Holy Molly, they were unfairly overlooked. The NT Youlong Boys, a group of incredibly talented and underprivileged youth from the Northern Territory, were denied crucial funding by Dr. Gunn to attend the qualifiers—a decision that directly impacted their chance to showcase their skills on a national stage."

RayGun Competes In The Paris Olympics

It doesn't appear that Gunn has addressed the petition; however, she has spoken on the backlash she's received over the quality of her performance. “I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best—their power moves. What I bring is creativity," she said during a press conference. "All of my moves are original. Creativity is really important to me. I go out there, and I show my artistry. Sometimes it speaks to the judges, and sometimes it doesn't. I do my thing, and it represents art. That is what it is about.”

RayGun Goes Viral At The Paris Olympics

