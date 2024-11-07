Raygun Confirms Retirement From Competitive Breakdancing After Controversial Olympics Performance

Raygun has had enough.

Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn, better known as Raygun, sparked a great deal of controversy with her performance at the Paris Olympics. Overall, many social media users accused her of making a mockery of the art and argued that she should have never been allowed to compete in the first place. Evidently, the viral backlash really got to her and even forced her to reconsider her future in breakdancing.

During a recent appearance on The Jimmy & Nath Show, she announced that she's done with competitive breaking for good. According to her, the hate she received for her inclusion in the Olympics took all the fun out of competing and ultimately led to her decision to quit. She added that while she'll no longer be competing, she'll still continue to dance in the privacy of her own home.

Raygun Explains Her Decision To Quit Competitive Breakdancing

"I don't think people should feel crap about the way they dance," she explained. "I still break, but I don't compete. I'm not going to compete anymore." Raygun's announcement comes just a couple of months after she issued an apology to the breakdancing community for her controversial performance. "I am very sorry for the backlash that the community has experienced," she said during her appearance on the Australian talk show The Project. "But I can't control how people react. Unfortunately, we just need some more resources in Australia for us to have a chance to beat world champions. Historically, unfortunately, we haven't had the best track record of winning world championships, so I don't think that's just on me."