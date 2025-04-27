Is A Gilbert Arenas & Skip Bayless Show Could Be In The Works?

The next "Undisputed" starring former NBA standout Gilbert Arenas and veteran sports journalist Skip Bayless could soon be on the horizon.

Gilbert Arenas recently shared that he met with Bayless for lunch, where the longtime media figure proposed teaming up for a new show. Bayless, known for his decades shaping sports debate television, pitched a traditional back-and-forth format. However, Arenas admitted he was hesitant about the idea, questioning whether audiences still crave that style of programming.

While he acknowledged the appeal of pairing their personalities, Arenas expressed doubts that viewers want to watch heated arguments play out on-screen in the same way they once did. His concern reflects broader shifts in sports media, where audiences increasingly prefer nuanced conversations over combative exchanges.

Still, it makes sense that Bayless would envision such a pairing. Over the years, both men have traded pointed criticisms on their platforms while dissecting the biggest stories in sports. Their rapport, fueled by sharp opinions and strong personalities, offers the natural chemistry that producers dream of capturing.

Gilbert Arenas & Skip Bayless

Bayless’ résumé leaves little doubt about his influence on the genre. His career has been marked by high-profile debate shows like ESPN2’s First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith.

After departing First Take in 2016, Bayless created Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sports 1. The show enjoyed an eight-year run before airing its final season in 2024, one year after Sharpe’s exit.

Meanwhile, Arenas has steadily built his voice in the media landscape. In 2021, he launched No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, a culture commentary podcast that quickly earned a devoted following. Two years later, he expanded his brand with Gil’s Arena, a sports news podcast where he shares an unfiltered take on basketball and beyond.

Arenas’ media ventures showcase his candid style, blending humor, insight, and a willingness to challenge conventional narratives. That approach could either complement or clash with Bayless’ more combative method, depending on the show's direction.

If a partnership materializes, it would mark a fascinating evolution for both figures. For Bayless, it could offer a chance to reimagine his formula for a changing audience. For Arenas, it might be an opportunity to broaden his platform without sacrificing authenticity.