Is A Gilbert Arenas & Skip Bayless Show Could Be In The Works?

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 617 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Miami Heat v Washington Wizards
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 18: Former Washington Wizards player Gilbert Arenas addresses the media before the game between the Washington Wizards and the Miami Heat at Capital One Arena on November 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antawn Jamison were recognized during a halftime celebration for their contributions to the franchise. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Skip Bayless ended his Fox Sports show, Undisputed, in 2024 after co-hosting with Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe, and Lil Wayne.

The next "Undisputed" starring former NBA standout Gilbert Arenas and veteran sports journalist Skip Bayless could soon be on the horizon.

Gilbert Arenas recently shared that he met with Bayless for lunch, where the longtime media figure proposed teaming up for a new show. Bayless, known for his decades shaping sports debate television, pitched a traditional back-and-forth format. However, Arenas admitted he was hesitant about the idea, questioning whether audiences still crave that style of programming.

While he acknowledged the appeal of pairing their personalities, Arenas expressed doubts that viewers want to watch heated arguments play out on-screen in the same way they once did. His concern reflects broader shifts in sports media, where audiences increasingly prefer nuanced conversations over combative exchanges.

Still, it makes sense that Bayless would envision such a pairing. Over the years, both men have traded pointed criticisms on their platforms while dissecting the biggest stories in sports. Their rapport, fueled by sharp opinions and strong personalities, offers the natural chemistry that producers dream of capturing.

More: Gilbert Arenas' Son Alijah Reportedly In A Coma After Harrowing Car Crash

Gilbert Arenas & Skip Bayless

Bayless’ résumé leaves little doubt about his influence on the genre. His career has been marked by high-profile debate shows like ESPN2’s First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith. 

After departing First Take in 2016, Bayless created Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sports 1. The show enjoyed an eight-year run before airing its final season in 2024, one year after Sharpe’s exit.

Meanwhile, Arenas has steadily built his voice in the media landscape. In 2021, he launched No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, a culture commentary podcast that quickly earned a devoted following. Two years later, he expanded his brand with Gil’s Arena, a sports news podcast where he shares an unfiltered take on basketball and beyond.

Arenas’ media ventures showcase his candid style, blending humor, insight, and a willingness to challenge conventional narratives. That approach could either complement or clash with Bayless’ more combative method, depending on the show's direction.

If a partnership materializes, it would mark a fascinating evolution for both figures. For Bayless, it could offer a chance to reimagine his formula for a changing audience. For Arenas, it might be an opportunity to broaden his platform without sacrificing authenticity.

Whether or not the show comes to life, the meeting between Arenas and Bayless hints at the evolving future of sports commentary—one where personality still matters, but connection matters even more.

More: Laura Govan Asks For Prayers After Son With Gilbert Arenas Gets Into Serious Car Crash

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
2018 ComplexCon - Day 1 Sports DJ Akademiks Blames The Downfall Of ESPN On Skip Bayless 2.0K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.5K
2016 IAVA Heroes Gala Sports Skip Bayless Receives Sobering Update From ESPN 3.7K
Profile of ESPN Personality Skip Bayless TV Skip Bayless And The Historic Yet Predictable Fall Of "Undisputed" 31.8K