Jimmy Iovine’s Accuser Drops Sexual Assault Case To Settle Out Of Court

Jimmy Iovine’s accuser is dropping their sexual assault case against the former record executive after coming to an out-of-court resolution. The plaintiff’s attorney, Doug Wigdor, filed a discontinuance with prejudice to close the case back on February 15th, according to Rolling Stone. He explained during a statement: "The matter was resolved to the satisfaction of the parties."

Details of the agreement were not made public; however, Jane Doe had been seeking an amount of relief "for, but not limited to, physical injury, economic and compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney’s fees and costs.” She filed the lawsuit back in November under the Adult Survivors Act (ASA) in New York. The bill, as explained by New York State Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal, “provides victims of sexual assault who were 18 years or older at the time of their abuse a one-year look-back period to file a lawsuit against their abuser and, if applicable, the institution that harbored them, no matter how long ago the crime occurred.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Jimmy Iovine speaks onstage during the Hollywood. Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani on October 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Iovine's spokesperson responded to the lawsuit at the time, telling Variety: “We are quite shocked and baffled by this alleged claim. This inquiry is the first we’ve heard of this matter. No one has ever made a claim like this against Jimmy Iovine, nor have we been contacted or made aware of any complaint by anyone, including this unknown plaintiff prior to now.”

Iovine is just one of several high-profile figures in the music industry to face sexual misconduct lawsuits recently. Diddy has been infamously involved in several scandals of his own in recent months. Just earlier this week, a former male employee came forward to accuse him of sexual assault. He's also roped up in a gang rape case with Harve Pierre. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jimmy Iovine on HotNewHipHop.

