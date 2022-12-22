As false reports about the verdict in the Tory Lanez trial permeates social media, Pardison Fontaine has surfaced with a message. The rapper-songwriter has been dating Megan Thee Stallion for some time, but their affectionate posts have lulled in recent months. Following explosive—and contradictory—testimony from several witnesses during the trial, Fontaine shares a note. It’s about supporting women who have been victims but face public ridicule.

“To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice I feel for you,” he wrote.

He added, “When you find the courage to speak up, it seems you will be ridiculed.. your credibility will questioned. Your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public.”

“To anyone with a daughter Sister mother niece or aunt .. I pray for their protection.” He added, “I pray for their covering” and said he “wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

Megan’s intimate life was placed center stage when she took the stand. She has been accused of lying about her sexual relationship with Lanez, leaving her critics to state she wasn’t truthful about who shot her.

“I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner is embarrassed,” Megan told the court during her testimony. “I can’t even be happy, I don’t want to talk to friends or family.”

The jury is currently deliberating. Reports state if they can’t reach a verdict today, they can return to court tomorrow or take the day off and resume on Tuesday.