Tristan Thompson’s Miami Night Out Nearly Ended In Fist Fight

It’s been said before that Tristan Thompson makes more headlines for his real-life antics than he does for his skills on the basketball court. Now that the NBA regular season has wrapped up, the Canadian has had plenty of free time on his hands. Despite his troubled past, the father of four seems to be on good behaviour as of late. He’s perhaps trying to make an impression on Khloe Kardashian as they co-parent True and Tatum together.

Luck was on Thompson’s side Saturday (July 22) evening, as he narrowly avoided a physical altercation at Papi Steak. A new report from TMZ reveals that the Lakers player was dining at the Miami hotspot with a group of friends on the weekend. When he sensed tension amongst them outside the eatery, he was quick to make his exit. “I’m gonna be in the car. You guys figure it out,” he tells his companions in a video obtained by the outlet.

Tristan Thompson’s Night Out Took An Unexpected Turn

Tristan Thompson watches the Giveon concert during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 08, 2022, in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Within minutes of Thompson’s departure, a brawl broke out between some of the other men, who delivered punches back and forth for a few seconds outside Papi Steak before being broken up. Reports state that the 32-year-old’s car was in the area to witness the feud, but he didn’t actually get involved in the drama. It remains unclear what caused the tension to rise in the first place, but owner David Grutman was among those outside when the fight happened.

We’ve seen Tristan Thompson outside more frequently than ever as of late, especially with Kim Kardashian. Despite the fact that the baller and Khloe reportedly aren’t officially back together, the SKIMS founder continues to support Tristan on and off the court. Read about their latest adventure at Bad Bunny’s restaurant below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

