Love Sean Combs & Daddy Diddy Hit The Baby Gym In Sweet Playdate Video: Watch

Just because many prominent figures in the entertainment industry have turned their back on Diddy doesn't mean he's ready to retreat and admit defeat. Now that his work schedule is decidedly less booked and busy the New York native has been pouring time and energy into his family and supporting friends who've stuck by his side through this troubling time. One of the biggest blessings Diddy still has to smile about every day is his youngest, baby Love Sean Combs.

The little girl's arrival came as a surprise to the world at the peak of the Bad Boy mogul's fling with Yung Miami. Love's mom is Dana Tran, a cyber security specialist who continues to keep her personal life mostly out of the spotlight since introducing her daughter to the world. While she and Diddy don't seem to be romantic partners, he is an incredibly active co-parent and loves to show the young girl's growth and adventures on social media. Earlier this month, her personal account lit up with a heartwarming video from a playdate at the baby gym with her daddy.

Diddy's Youngest Daughter is His Pride and Joy

The cute video is soundtracked by Bobby Caldwell's "What You Won't Do for Love" and shows Combs pushing his smiling daughter in a tiny swing and holding her hand as she confidently crosses over a balance beam. The comment section is full of uplifting messages for the "Moments" artist, commending him on continuing to be a stand-up father in times of struggle.

As for his elder children, Diddy's been spending time bonding with them too. While attending Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's VULTURES event at Rolling Loud, the "I'll Be Missing You" artist posed for photos with his twins and their sister. The girls were looking fly to watch Nicki Minaj give her headlining performance, which even included "Starships." Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

