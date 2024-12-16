Diddy's Stepson, Quincy Brown, Discovers Sealed Letter From Kim Porter

Diddy's stepson, Quincy Brown, shared a heartwarming tribute for Kim Porter on TikTok, on Sunday. In doing so, he revealed that he recently discovered a letter his mother wrote to him years before her death. Porter would've turned 54 on Sunday. She passed away at the age of 47 on November 15, 2018, after suffering from lobar pneumonia.
Quincy began by wishing his late mother a "happy, heavenly birthday." From there, he explained: "I've been going back to Columbus lately and making sure the house down there is loved on. We're in L.A., far away from Columbus, Georgia. I've been visiting a lot, everytime I go back I always find something. … On the latest episode of Quincy's findings, through the history of my amazing life, I came across an envelope."
Quincy Brown Poses With Christian & Justin Combs
Brown then explained that he opened up the letter. "I opened it, and I was blown away. It was my birthday, apparently, so on my Mom's birthday I want to share this with y'all," he said. "My Mom gave me my first ever dollar bill. The classic $10 bill. I haven't seen one of these in ten years, but to see this from her saying, 'I love you, Mommy.' … I was three years old, I was looking for the toys! You better off putting this in a toy. But I think it was meant for me to see this 30 years later… I don't know, it's crazy to me. Happy birthday Mom, love you."
Quincy Brown Wishes Kim Porter A Happy Birthday
Fans in the comments section joined in on wishing Porter a happy birthday. The post comes as Brown's stepfather, Diddy, remains behind bars while awaiting trial in his case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. The Bad Boy mogul has already pleaded not guilty. Check out Quincy Brown's post on TikTok about Kim Porter below.
