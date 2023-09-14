Saweetie Addresses Viral Teleprompter Mishap

Saweetie's been the unfortunate victim of some clowning online recently, following her role as a presenter at the 2023 VMAs. Social media users were quick to call her out for stuttering during the pre-show, turning the mishap into a meme. Luckily, the "ICY GRL" performer doesn't appear to have let the criticism faze her, as evidenced by a new clip posted to Twitter/X by BET. In the clip, she appears onstage shortly after the viral stutter, calling out users for making a big deal about it online. “Hey, what’s up, y’all? It’s me again,” she says. "And y’all better stop making my little stutter video go viral. I see what you’re doin’. Anyways, let’s try it again!”

Sadly, Saweetie's presentation skills weren't the only thing fans weren't impressed with. Social media users had a lot to say about her sparkly pink bone dress, and many weren't feeling it. Regardless, the hitmaker managed to turn countless heads at the awards show, with many thinking her out-of-the-box look worked to showcase her creativity.

Saweetie Calls Out Haters During VMAs

Saweetie's bone dress wasn't the only eye-catching look the performer's rocked as of late. She also recently showed out at New York Fashion Week, flexing a snakeskin jacket complete with red fur details and a matching snakeskin mini skirt. She broke her fit down in a TikTok with @myycloset, revealing that the look came in at well over $1K.

Nicki Minaj hosted the VMAs this year, performing her new single "Last Time I Saw You" and joining a star-studded Hip Hop 50 tribute. During an interview with PopSugar last month, Saweetie cited Nicki as one of her dream collabs, along with Missy Elliot, Solange, and Trina. "I think that something special happens when two worlds collide,” she explained. "Women in a room together is just magical, I think it’s great that we create magical moments that the world can witness." Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Saweetie.

