Jamie Foxx Spits New Freestyle While Recovering From Health Scare

A new video of Jamie Foxx freestyling updates fans on his health once again.

BY
Back in April, news first broke that Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized for a serious health incident during filming of a TV show. At first reports made the scenario seem like a worst possible case. But in the weeks following, Foxx was released from the hospital, went through a stint in rehab and began the recovery process. Because the acclaimed actor and singer is notoriously private and as a result fans had to take what little news updates they could at first. Things were slow unfolding at first. The only news dropping came from denying rumors like the COVID-19 vaccine contributing to Foxx’s health scare.

Now updates have begun rolling in more frequently. It seems like Jamie Foxx’s condition has rapidly improved. In a new Instagram post made by music industry legend Breyon Prescott, Foxx certainly seems okay. In the video, Foxx delivers a freestyle and in the caption, Prescott explains how much things have improved. “THIS IS HOW WE HAVE MADE SO MANY #1 HITS TOGETHER, MILLIONS OF RECORDS SOLD !!! MY BROTHER @iamjamiefoxx IS TRULY THE MOST GIFTED INDIVIDUAL THAT I HAVE EVER WORKED WITH, SO BLESSED TO HAVE HIM BACK !!! THE BEST PART ABOUT HIM IS HE HAS ALWAYS TRUSTED ME !!! THIS NEW ALBUM WILL BE ANOTHER CLASSIC !!!”

Jamie Foxx Freestyling

Many of the recent Jamie Foxx updates have come from fellow celebs who paid him a visit. Actors like Porscha Coleman and John Boyega have shared positive updates in the last month. He made his first public appearance since the incident earlier this month, waving to fans from his boat. Since then he’s been more and more active as the weeks go by, even as a report claimed he “wasn’t 100%” quite yet.

He finally returned to his own Instagram with a video posted earlier this month. In it, he thanks fans for all their support and shuts down numerous rumors. He also promised that “big things” were coming soon, even if not all fans were convinced. What do you think of Jamie Foxx’s newest freestyle showing his health progress? Let us know in the comment section below.

