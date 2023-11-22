J. Cole Racks Up A Massive Amount Of RIAA Certifications

J. Cole's discography is stacked with hits. However, what is a little more impressive is that a great deal of them are more on the lyrical side. He certainly has some of the more thought-provoking tracks over the past 10 years or so. All of this hard work and talented craftsmanship has led to an ultra-successful career. What has really solidified Cole's stature within hip-hop lore has been his incredible run over the past couple of years. 2021 saw him return after a three-year solo album hiatus. The Off-Season provided so many memorable tracks.

"9 5 . s o u t h," "a m a r i," "m y . l i f e," and so many others all provide something unique to the table. Then, after that, his feature run was absolutely incredible. He teamed up with Travis Scott, BIA, Young Thug, Drake, the list goes on and on. What is criminal about all of this, is that he has not grabbed a number-one hit until this year with "First Person Shooter." While he was appreciative of the moment, it was not solely his song. However, you can argue he made the track what it is.

Is J. Cole The Best Rapper In 2023?

But, Cole can ignore all of the debating and just revel in his successes. Some social media posts, as well as information from the RIAA, confirm over 20 certifications. HipHopDX also mentioned that "All My Life" with Lil Durk has just gone two times platinum. Other certifications include The Off-Season going platinum, and his massive triumphant anthem "MIDDLE CHILD" nearing diamond status. Congratulations to J. Cole on all of these plaques!

