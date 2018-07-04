accountability
- RelationshipsKanye West Takes Accountability For His Actions: "I'm Still Learning In Real-Time"The 44-year-old has, once again, wiped out his Instagram feed.By Hayley Hynes
- Music50 Cent Questions Dapper Dan's Gucci Integrity: "You Are A Black Man First"50 Cent tells Dapper Dan to play his position.By Devin Ch
- SportsRussell Westbrook Blames Himself For Thunder's StrugglesWestbrook hasn't been happy with how he's been performing lately.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentSarah Silverman Reacts To Nick Cannon Exposing Her Homophobic TweetsShe doesn't mind holding herself accountable.By Zaynab
- MusicJa Rule's Lesson From Fyre Festival Scandal: "Never Give Nobody Keys To Your MF Car"He knows he dropped the ball.By Zaynab
- RelationshipsHalsey Vows To Keep G-Eazy Out Of Trouble: "I'm Definitely His Person"In the wake of Mac Miller's death, Halsey says she's looking out for G-Eazy.By Alex Zidel
- LifePapa John's Founder John Schnatter Says Major Sales Drop Is Caused By His AbsenceThe ousted founder refuses to take the blame.
By Zaynab
- SportsLakers Believe Lonzo Ball’s Reps Leaked Injury To A Prevent TradeA sketchy record of foul play permeates Lonzo’s injury news. By Devin Ch