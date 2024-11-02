Wack 100 Alleges Diddy's Son Was "Caught" With Transgender Woman

He continues to throw shots at the Combs kids.

Wack 100 has been an outspoken critic of Diddy. The music executive has not had much empathy for Diddy following the torrent of accusations that have surfaced since last year. Wack 100 has decided to change things up as of late, however. Instead of targeting Diddy, directly, he has decided to go after the mogul's family. He went on a live stream Tuesday, and proceeded to level some unexpected allegations at Diddy's youngest son.

Wack 100 alleges that Christian Combs aka King Combs has been caught in sexual situations with transgender women. He then told Christian Combs to leave his people alone if he seems them. "N**ga you f*ck with transgenders," the exec claimed. N**ga you know… which son that? The one looks like it." Wack 100 struggled to recall the name of which Combs son he was referring to, and had to be reminded that he was talking about Christian. If that wasn't enough smoke, Wack 100 decided to allege that one of Diddy's other sons wasn't biologically his. "The one that looked like that's and the other one ain't his," he tossed off. "See we want you to leave us alone…"

Wack 100 Questioned The Paternity Of Diddy's Other Son

Wack 100's assertions were vague, especially with regards to questioning Diddy's parentage. It's unclear if the music executive was referring to Justin Combs or Quincy Brown. The former is the son of Diddy, as well as the late Kim Porter. Quincy Brown, on the other hand, is the biological son of singer Al B. Sure! It's common knowledge that Brown is not biologically Diddy's son, which leads us to suspect that Wack 100 is trying to cast aspersions on Justin Combs.