YG Thought 2pac Was Secretly Still Alive Until Seeing His Mother Break Down

For a long time, it was surprisingly common for people to believe in a conspiracy that 2pac was still alive. Despite the rapper being shot and killed in 1996, rumors persisted for decades that he had faked his death to escape the limelight of celebrity. One of those who believed this theory for a long time was YG. Recently the rapper joined Theo Von on his podcast This Past Weekend. The pair discussed a number of things including Sexyy Red, who caught a clip of the episode on Twitter. Another subject they covered was that very same 2pac conspiracy theory. YG tells the story of how his mind was changed after meeting 2pac’s mother.

“They wanted me to come speak on behalf of the new generation, like 2Pac’s impact on us,” he explained. “I said some sh*t and his mama came up to me and was like crying and sh*t. She was like, ‘I love what you said about my son.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah, fa sho.’ And then she’s just looking at me and she crying and she’s like, ‘They really killed my baby! They really killed my baby!’” He elaborated on how the traumatic incident reshaped his takes on 2pac. “Bro, that sh*t f*cked me up ’cause I thought ‘Pac was alive. My whole life, bro, I thought ‘Pac was alive. But that day, I’m like, ‘Nah, bro, he gone.’ His mama was crying in my face. ‘Nah, he gone!’ Bro, that sh*t f*cked me up. That sh*t was crazy … It was sad as f*ck, bro.”

YG’s Encounter With 2pac’s Mother

Much of the news relating to YG recently has involved Saweetie. The pair have been spotted on a few luxurious nights out together. Though they are occasionally interrupted by fans honing in on YG’s interesting outfit choices. The pair are actually taking off on tour later this year starting in September. The “Str8 To The Klub” tour also features Tyga and will hit a number of North American cities later this year.

