Fans Roast YG For Date Night Fit With Saweetie

Rappers YG and Saweetie have been spotted on a series of dates in the past few weeks. The pair have collaborated musically before on tracks like Mozzy’s “In My Face” and Tyga’s “Money Mouf.” While fans are debating whether or not the pair have become “official,” they’re clearly working towards something. According to HipHopDX, the pair hit up a nice restaurant on Sunday which of course brought out the paparazzi. But once the pictures hit the internet, fans could only really focus on YG’s outfit.

His bright yellow jacket and flared-out jeans had fans cracking up online. Many of them noting that the fit was comically casual for a date with Saweetie at a nice restaurant. Fans commented on a repost of the pictures clowning YG for the choice. “N*gga dressed like the Scooby doo mystery machine,” says one of the top comments. They weren’t the only ones to draw connections to Scooby Doo. “YG dressed like he about to solve a mystery in a van with a dog,” says another comment.

YG’s Date Night Outfit Clowned

Earlier today YG and Saweetie became connected to each other in a more concrete way. The pair announced that they’re going on tour later this year alongside Tyga. The 14-date tour will kick off in September and close back in California in November. The announcement follows rumors all summer that YG and Tyga could be working on a collaborative album together. The pair already released two new singles earlier this year. Saweetie on the other hand is coming off the release of her The Single Life EP late last year.

The announcement of the group tour certainly hasn’t calmed any of the rumors down. Fans are still salivating at the potential for YG and Tyga to play an entire album’s worth of new songs together on tour. They’re also excited about further developments in the rapper’s relationship with Saweetie as they travel together for two months playing shows. What do you think of YG’s outfit for his date night with Saweetie? Let us know in the comment section below.

