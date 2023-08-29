Bandman Kevo Gets Tattoo Of Donald Trumps Mugshot On His Leg

The ongoing criminal proceedings of former president Donald Trump have been among the biggest stories of the past few weeks. Opponents of the Republican presidential candidate had been anticipating him being forced to take a mugshot for weeks. As a result of charges brought against him in Georgia stemming from a plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, they got one. Trump’s mugshot went viral immediately and has already been photoshopped and memed into thousands of different formats. But rapper Bandman Kevo may have been the first to get the notorious picture actually tattooed on his body.

In a new video that hit the internet earlier today, the rapper does something that most people probably wouldn’t believe. In the viral clip, he’s just finished getting the now-infamous image tatted on his leg and is eager to show it off. That tat in question features the politician’s face with his often repeated campaign tagline “Make America Great Again” over it. Fans in the comments reacted about the way you’d expect them to. “n*gga really ran out of ideas,” reads the top comment on the post. “MAJOR L,” another fan agrees. Check out the new tat below.

Bandman Kevo’s New Trump Tattoo

Donald Trump may actually be benefitting from all of this after all. He’s reportedly been making quite a bit of money from his right-wing fanbase as a result of his mugshot. He’s selling dozens of pieces of merch on his website featuring the mugshot. That has reportedly resulted in over 7 million dollars in sales in just the past few days.

Trump isn’t the only one profiting from the story though. Rapper YG famously referenced the politician in his song “FDT” and is selling mugshot merch of his own. Though as you’d expect, the style of YG’s merch is VERY different from the kind you can buy on the former president’s own website. What do you think of Bandman Kevo’s new tattoo of Donald Trump’s mugshot? Let us know in the comment section below.

