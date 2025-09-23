Adin Ross Threatens To Cut Off His Friend Who Allegedly Worked With D4vd

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 2 - Day 1 on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)
A dismembered body was recently discovered in a car registered to D4vd and police are investigating the situation.

Adin Ross says he's going to cut off his friend, MarkyNextDoor, who he alleges worked as a bodyguard for D4vd. The move comes as police are investigating a dismembered body that they discovered in the singer's Tesla, earlier this month. They recently identified the victim as a 15-year-old girl named Celeste Rivas.

Ross weighed in on the situation during a recent livestream. "I'm going to get Marky locked up tonight in handcuffs for knowing about the D4vd situation," he says in a viral clip circulating on social media. "He was their bodyguard. He proudly sat by them the whole time. Did nothing. What a fat f*ck." In other clips circulating online, Marky denied ever working for D4vd.

D4vd & Celeste Rivas

D4vd has yet to comment on the investigation. He was performing on his Withered tour in promotion of his debut studio album when authorities discovered the body. He has since canceled his remaining concerts. A member of his team previously confirmed that he has been cooperating with authorities. “D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities,” his spokesperson said in a statement. Authorities have not charged him with any crimes.

Rivas' family has shared a statement on GoFundMe asking for help to lay her body to rest. “As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week,” the statement reads. “She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss.”

Fans on social media recently resurfaced a leaked song from D4vd dating back to 2023, titled "Celeste_Demo unfin." On the track, he mentions the name Celeste in multiple lines. "Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed," he sings. In the next verse, he adds: "Oh, Celeste / Afraid you'll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress / Missing you so much makes me depressed / But I digress, because."

