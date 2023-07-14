It’s been almost a year since Kanye West’s controversial comments landed him in hot water once again. This time, though, amid brand deals splintering and particularly concerning comments and behavior, no one knew when he would try to make his musical comeback. Now, we have some rumors based on alleged collaborators that said day is soon to come. Moreover, Rooga recently appeared on the No Jumper podcast and claimed that Ye is putting together a new album in Japan, where his wife Bianca Censori is also staying with him. While the host, Adam 22, tried to get more details out of the Chicago rhymer, all he said was that “he’s working on an album.”

Of course, given the Yeezy mogul’s track record when it comes to released music, any news of a Kanye West record on the way is bound to make huge waves. Still, the most interesting thing that a new project will demonstrate, maybe, is how much his controversies bleed into it. After all, following his 2009 disruption at the MTV VMAs, reflections on fame, narrative, and being “the bad guy” fueled My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. With rampant antisemitism and his messy divorce from Kim Kardashian in mind, this could make for either a retribution or a disappointing double-down for the 46-year-old.

Rooga Says Ye’s In Album Mode

Kanye West is reportedly back in the studio working on a new album, says Rooga https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr



Via: @nojumper pic.twitter.com/lgYdgvs1jE — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 14, 2023

Regardless, that’s all just speculation and assumptions at the end of the day, beyond what Rooga expressed. While Kanye West has plenty of amazing albums, he also gained notoriety for the string of albums that he teased, previewed, or announced, but never released. Many fans out there probably won’t believe it ’til they see it, especially with his public context in mind. However, perhaps we will get something soon, as other reports indicate that Ye is working with Hit-Boy and Freddie Gibbs and spending time in Japan with Digital Nas and Ty Dolla $ign.

More Hints At Kanye West’s Musical Return

Everything We Know About Kanye West’s NEW ALBUM…



•Rooga, who was featured on “Ok Ok” confirms Ye is working on his new album on No Jumper Podcast



•Ye has been spending a lot of time in Japan with Ty Dolla Sign & Digital Nas



•Hit-Boy confirms Ye is back in the studio &… pic.twitter.com/0baLR4zJF8 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 14, 2023

Meanwhile, there are a few other tidbits of information that could point to a new album, but they’re quite minimal and largely hearsay. In addition, previously unreleased tracks that resurfaced online from the 2011 era are also adding a little bit of excitement and hunger for new Ye. Let’s just hope that it’s not merely an extension of his personal life that he uses as a venting machine. With that in mind, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West.

