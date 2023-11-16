James Blake Is Assisting Kanye West With His New Album According To “Donda 2” Collaborator

Kanye West's newest turbulent album rollout is well underway, or so we hope anyway. Two albums are in the works right now. One of those is a collaboration tape with Ty Dolla $ign, and the other is his solo album. It is safe to say the music world is excited to hear what he has in store. A few days ago, the Chicago artist, had some pictures floating around social media. If you have been keeping tabs on all of the nuggets coming out, you would know that Ye has been in Saudi Arabia working on his album.

A Twitter (X) account shared some shots of his stunning and peaceful studio in the desert. The minimalist feeling to the setup has us excited for what the LP could sound like. Now, we have a little bit more clarity on the direction he wants to go in. According to HipHopDX, a former collaborator of Kanye's, revealed a big piece of information. This news also comes from Twitter and his name is Fat Money. He worked on Donda 2 and also has worked other big producers in rap.

Kanye West And James Blake Are Going To Be A Special Duo

What we are saying is this message has some serious validity. Money says, "All I want for Christmas is for Ye to finish dis James Blake album…. The world deserve dis s*** smh." This has the potential to be one of the best sounding albums in rap history. Both have a knack for creating some unique but amazing ear candy. James is a master at this. Just check out his latest record. Hopefully, this album comes sooner than later because it is shaping up beautifully.

What are your initial thoughts on this tweet that Kanye West is working with James Blake on his new album? If this is true, do you think Blake will sing, produce, or do both? Could this be one of the best duos in music? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Kanye West and James Blake, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

