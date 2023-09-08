James Blake Gets Experimental With “Playing Robots Into Heaven”

James Blake is an artist who has been hip-hop adjacent for quite some time now. Overall, he has done a few tracks here and there with the likes of Metro Boomin and even Travis Scott. He has built quite a bit of clout in the rap world, and that has gotten him pretty far. However, he stands on his own as a great singer, songwriter, and producer. The man has operated in the pop space for a bit, and he has even done dubstep in the past. Needless to say, he is one of those artists who can wear many hats.

When James Blake revealed he would be dropping a new album called Playing Robots Into Heaven, no one knew what direction he would go in. However, as he began dropping singles, it became clear he was getting instrumental. Glitchy electronic beats became the name of the game, and fans were pretty excited about it. Now, the 11-track album has officially been released, and it is clear that he is going all the way with this impressive soundscape.

James Blake Is Back

If you are someone who knows him because of Travis Scott and Metro, then this might not be for you. However, there is no doubt that this is something cool and unique that will impress music fans from all corners of the music spectrum. Blake continues to push his own boundaries, and it is exciting to see artists always reinvent the wheel for themselves.

Tracklist:

Asking To Break Loading Tell Me Fall Back He's Been Wonderful Big Hammer I Want You To Know Night Sky Fire The Editor If you Can Hear Me Playing Robots Into Heaven

