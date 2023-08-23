James Blake Is Headed To Outer Space On “Playing Robots Into Heaven”

James Blake is one of the most intriguing artists in the world right now. He is also a highly recruited artist in the hip-hop landscape. He scored multiple feature and production credits on Travis Scott’s massive album UTOPIA. He also landed on Metro Boomin’s soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Blake’s track record will be one to remember when he eventually decides to call it quits. Obviously, though, he is still making music now and very exciting sounds at that.

Over the past three months, he seems to be taking a new direction compared to his previous works. James Blake is not one to settle for one sound, but this one is something totally left-field. Back in June, the multi-talent put out the lead single for his upcoming album called Playing Robots Into Heaven. The track is named, “Big Hammer,” and it is a four-minute track with electronic production with some trap-like kick drums. It also has a music video which is equally weird. A month later, the beautiful “Loading” features actual vocals from James.

James Blake Gears For Lift Off

Finally, the month right before the release date of September 8, we have this new cut that is titled after the album. The production puts you in a state of relaxation and zen. It transports you to outer space as if you are floating toward an alien-like world. The accompanying music video also provides the fans with album cover as you can above with the cover image. Do you think this will be an album of the year contender?

