Angela Yee Questioned DJ Envy About Real Estate Business In Resurfaced Video

DJ Envy's major real estate scam has become the story that everyone can't stop talking about. The Breakfast Club co-host was first swept up in the scandal by some crafty local news reporting last month. But at the time it was unclear what his level of involvement was. Now, it's become a lot clearer that Envy knew more than he was willing to admit to.

Amid DJ Envy being increasingly named in various lawsuits related to real estate fraud scams, dozens of celebs have spoken out against him. Rick Ross led the way when he and Funk Flex lit into the host. They took aim directly at his shady dealings last month and it hasn't relented since. It was first addressed on The Breakfast Club earlier this month and that's when things really started to spiral out of control. One of his primary associates was hit with a fraud charge shortly after. Rumors have swirled about an apparent raid on Envy's iHeartRadio office and The Breakfast Club even looking for a potential new host. Amid the revelations, fans have been pouring through old clips looking for details that look very different with the newfound context. Check out one of those clips below.

Angela Yee Pressures DJ Envy On Real Estate Scheme

In the clip, DJ Envy explains how he's trying to give back to the community and educate people. While those comments haven't aged very well, Angela Yee's response has. She continually questions him on some of the details with an air of suspicion that seems more than justified in retrospect. It isn't the only video that fans have been re-examining in the wake of recent news.

There's another unfortunate clip that fans recently dug up. In that video, Envy offers a free chain to those who would sign up and eventually become victims of the scheme. What do you think of the newly resurfaced video of Angela Yee questioning DJ Envy about his real estate dealings? Let us know in the comment section below.

