Charlamagne Tha God On "The Breakfast Club" Without DJ Envy

Charlamagne tha God has spoken out on the future of The Breakfast Club as it continues without DJ Envy. The longtime co-host has been facing backlash after his former business partner Cesar Pina was arrested for allegedly using a ponzi real estate scheme to defraud investors. Charlamagne addressed the situation during an interview on Rap Radar podcast.

“I think The Breakfast Club is bigger than any of us as individuals. I’ve always felt like that. In my mind, what I’ve always wanted for The Breakfast Club was new talent constantly comes in and is a part of this, is under this umbrella of the club. So whether Angela Yee is there, or I’m there or Envy’s there, the platform can still continue,” he said. Yee had also hosted the show until December 2022, when she left to launch Way Up With Angela Yee.

Charlamagne Tha God With DJ Envy & Angela Yee

The radio host added: “I’ve never felt like The Breakfast Club was just a show about three individuals. That’s always where my mind was, [and] you kind of see that. Like, if you plan to have the longevity you hope to have eventually things gotta change. I feel like regardless of what Envy’s situation is, I feel like, you know, I always felt like that was the plan. That should be the plan.” Check out his full comments on Rap Radar below.

Chalamagne Discusses How "The Breakfast Club" Will Evolve

Charlamagne's contract to stay on The Breakfast Club runs through 2025. In 2022, he said he forsees himself staying in the role afterward, as noted by Revolt. Be on the lookout for further updates on the future of The Breakfast Club on HotNewHipHop.

