accepted
- MusicFabolous Takes Drake's Challenge To Heart, Spits On "Scary Hours 3" BeatFab is one of the biggest rappers so far to tackle Drizzy's new EP's instrumentals, and it's an unsurprisingly sharp effort.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicT-Pain Says Quincy Jones Apologized For Clowning His Remake Of "P.Y.T"T-Pain shows mercy to the man formerly known as "Q."By Devin Ch
- SportsAnderson Silva Accepts McGregor's UFC Challenge: "It's Not About Money, Conor"Anderson Silva has choice words for Conor the Irishman.By Devin Ch
- SportsUFC Champ TJ Dillashaw Accepts Gervonta Davis' MMA Challenge: "Bring It!"Dillashaw accepts Tank's cross-sport challenge: Boxer vs MMA redux.By Devin Ch
- SportsSacramento Kings Gunning For Zach LaVine: ReportSacramento consider extending LaVine an offer-sheet.By Devin Ch