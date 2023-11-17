Drake’s “Red Button” Lyrics Give Taylor Swift Her Flowers: “The Only Ni**a I Ever Rated”

Drake's Scary Hours 3 makes it clear that he's got no shortage of rap beefs, but still, this weekend's new release isn't all negative. Currently, the internet is discussing the Canadian's bars aimed at the likes of Joe Budden, Kanye West, and Pusha T. Drizzy and the podcaster have been trading shots since the latter had a negative reaction to October's For All The Dogs, while the Yeezy founder's inconsistent energy seems to be a source of contention for his "Forever" collaborator. As for Pusha, that feud goes way back to the birth of Drake's son, Adonis, which was exposed by Push through a scorching diss track.

On a more positive note, Taylor Swift is one recording artist who got plenty of love from the 37-year-old. "Taylor Swift the only ni**a that I ever rated," Drake raps on "Red Button." He continues, "Only one could make me drop the album just a little later / Rest of y’all, I treat you like you never made it." As Variety notes, this seems to reference the previously delayed debut of Her Loss, which came after the sweeping success of the country-turned-pop star's Midnights LP.

Drake Makes His Presence Felt on Scary Hours 3

Champagne Papi and 21 Sav's collaborative effort was initially due out on October 28, though they held off until November 4. Unfortunately for them, "Anti-Hero" by Swift help onto the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 that week, though they ultimately claimed the top billing on the album chart.

If you didn't manage to catch Drake when he was on the road with 21 Sav this past summer, you'll be happy to know that he and J. Cole are heading out on the road in early 2024 to bring Scary Hours 3 and their other recent arrivals to the stage. After seeing how excited fans are for the upcoming shows, the "First Person Shooter" collaborators have decided to add 10 new dates to their lineup. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

