“Scary Hours 3” Does Not Feature Kevin De Bruyne As A Writer, Soccer Star Confirms

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is not the same "K. De Bruyne" that appears as a producer on "Wick Man" from Drake's new Scary Hours 3. The Belgian international took to social media to initially joke about the moment before confirming that it was someone else. "Drake needed an assist," De Bruyne said on X before adding "All jokes aside, it's not me! Huge fan though!". Furthermore, De Bruyne appeared to post a picture of himself with Drake taken several years ago. However, it's nice to see De Bruyne getting into the spirit of the fan hysteria.

Fans had expressed mass confusion after seeing the credit on the new EP. However, with no other names to connect it to, fans just assumed that the midfielder had done a surprise collab with Drake. "Even when he's not playing, he still assists," one fan noted on social media. It's currently unknown who the actual K. De Bruyne who appears on the album is.

De Bruyne Still Recovering From Injury

It's been a rough couple of seasons for De Bruyne, who has been dealing with a recurring hamstring injury. He was ruled out of most of City's 2023/24 campaign after aggravating the injury in the team's season opener against Burnley. Ruled out for four to five months, De Bruyne is not expected to return until January at the earliest. In the meantime, City find themselves at the top of the Premier League, with 29 points from 12 games. Liverpool is just one point behind them. However, City are likely hoping that De Bruyne can return for some key games in January, such as a matchup with Newcastle on the 13th.

However, it's been a busy day of news in the Premier League. Everton was deducted 10 points for financial violations, dropping them from 14 points to 4 points. Furthermore, this meant the Liverpool-based side fell from 14th to 19th in the league table. It is the largest points deduction to occur in the history of the Premier League, which was formalized in 1992.

