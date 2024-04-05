Air Jordan 3 “Georgia Peach” Gets Official Nike Photos

The Air Jordan 3 is set to captivate sneakerheads with its upcoming "Georgia Peach" colorway, exclusive to WMNS. With a pristine white base and pops of vibrant orange, this release promises a fresh take on a classic silhouette. Also, the contrasting hues evoke a sense of energy and vitality, making this pair a standout choice for any sneaker collection. Anticipation is running high for the "Georgia Peach" Air Jordan 3, which will drop later this month.

True to its heritage, the Air Jordan 3 maintains its iconic features, including the signature elephant print detailing on the heel and toe box. The addition of the vibrant orange accents adds a contemporary twist to the classic design, offering a fresh interpretation of a beloved silhouette. With its eye-catching colorway and timeless design, the "Georgia Peach" Air Jordan 3 will become a coveted item among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. Overall, as the release date approaches, excitement continues to build among fans eager to get their hands on this exclusive colorway.

"Georgia Peach" Air Jordan 3

Image via Nike

First, these shoes have a gray rubber sole and a pristine off-white midsole with a visible Nike air bubble. Further, the heel and toebox showcase an elephant print, a signature feature of the AJ3. Additionally, the upper is made of white leather with orange highlights on the laces and inner lining. Completing the design, there's an orange Jumpman logo on the white tongue and an orange Jumpman logo on the heel.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Georgia Peach” is going to drop on April 27th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

