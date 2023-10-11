Air Jordan 5 GS “Plaid” Offiically Unveiled

The Air Jordan 5 GS is a youthful and popular sneaker designed for grade-school sizes. It's renowned for its sporty style and comfort. This iconic silhouette features a mid-top design, providing excellent ankle support and an appealing aesthetic. Exciting news surrounds the Air Jordan 5 GS, with the upcoming "Plaid" colorway generating considerable buzz. This new iteration takes a bold approach, incorporating plaid patterns into the design. The plaid elements in red and black blend seamlessly with the shoe's classic features, delivering a fresh take on a beloved classic.

The Air Jordan 5 GS "Plaid" is set to make a vibrant and eye-catching statement. Its unique blend of patterns and traditional Jordan design elements ensures it's a standout choice for young sneaker enthusiasts looking to express their style on and off the court. Whether you're hitting the basketball court or seeking a stylish everyday shoe, the Air Jordan 5 GS "Plaid" promises to be a head-turning option. Watch out for its release and prepare to add a touch of lively plaid flair to your sneaker collection. This new rendition of the Air Jordan 5 GS is a testament to Jordan Brand's commitment to offering fresh and exciting designs for the next generation of sneaker lovers.

"Plaid" Air Jordan 5 GS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with translucent patches and a black midsole with orange details. Also, the uppers are constructed from different plaid prints, combining different styles and colors. Orange laces add another pop of vibrancy, and an orange Jumpman can be found on the tongues. Overall, this pair is definitely an eye-catching kids' sneaker.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 GS “Plaid” is releasing on October 20th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

