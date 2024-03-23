Nike SB Dunk Low Safari “Olympics” Gets On-Foot Photos

The Nike SB Dunk Low Safari presents a fresh interpretation of the timeless Dunk silhouette, boasting a wild safari-inspired pattern. Enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the forthcoming "Games" color scheme, renowned for its daring and liveliness. This variant merges ebony and ivory hues with ghostly shades, injecting an element of intrigue. What truly sets it apart are the lively azure and tangerine accents, drawing inspiration from the Olympic ethos.

The vibrant fusion of tones and iconic safari motif overlays render the Dunk Low Safari a visually captivating sneaker, melding athletic legacy with urban chic. As a part of the Nike SB Dunk family, it maintains its renown for comfort and functionality. The introduction of the "Games" palette not only brings a global festivity to the Dunk series but also underscores Nike's commitment to delivering audacious designs that resonate with sneaker aficionados worldwide.

"Olympics" Nike SB Dunk Low Safari

The shoes feature a black rubber sole and an ivory midsole, enhanced by a striking ebony stripe. Constructed from high-quality ghostly leather, the upper is embellished with speckled leather overlays, enriching the overall aesthetic. Additionally, vivid blue laces and eye-catching orange accents round off the shoe, guaranteeing a bold statement. Moreover, a jet-black Nike Swoosh graces the sides, providing more depth to the colorway. In summary, this pair is primed to leave a lasting impression and is anticipated to be a standout drop for the 2024 Olympic season.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low Safari “Olympics" will be released in the summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

