Nike Air Max 1 “King’s Day” Releasing This Spring: Official Photos

This spring this Netherlands-inspired sneaker is dropping.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike-Air-Max-1-Kings-Day-Cacao-Wow-Bright-Mandarin-HF7346-200-5

The Nike Air Max 1 will pay homage to the vibrant festivities of King's Day in the Netherlands with its upcoming "King's Day" colorway. Celebrated annually on April 27th, King's Day, or Koningsdag, commemorates the birthday of the Dutch monarch in a jubilant display of national pride. This special edition of the Air Max 1 encapsulates the spirit of the occasion with a striking color scheme inspired by the traditional hues associated with King's Day. It features a rich combination of brown and orange tones. The "King's Day" colorway captures the essence of the festivities with its bold and lively design.

Together, these colors evoke the dynamic energy and cultural significance of King's Day, creating a standout look that pays tribute to Dutch tradition and heritage. With its distinctive color palette and cultural significance, the Nike Air Max 1 "King's Day" edition will captivate sneaker enthusiasts and fans alike. Get ready to celebrate in style with the Air Max 1 "King's Day" colorway. It's arriving just in time for the annual festivities in the Netherlands.

Read More: Devin Booker Wears Nike Book 1 “Narcos” PE In Win Vs Hawks

"King's Day" Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The shoes showcase a tangerine rubber sole and a tan midsole with a visible air pocket. The upper displays a tangerine mesh foundation with tan leather overlays. The Nike logo is crafted from tangerine leather, complementing the base. The shoelaces and tongue are both tangerine, and the tongue showcases tangerine Nike branding. All in all, this is a highly sought-after shoe with a straightforward and neat color palette.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “King’s Day” will be released this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max 95 “Atlanta” Celebrates Atlanta's 404 Day

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Daily Life In BirminghamSneakersNike Air Max 1 “King’s Day” Release Details Revealed
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 03 Reese's Senior BowlSneakersNike SB Dunk Low Safari “Olympics” Gets On-Foot Photos
Nike-Air-Max-1-Since-72-White-University-Red-Cream-HF4312-100-5SneakersNike Air Max 1 “Since ’72” Officially Revealed
Nike-Air-Force-1-Low-Brogue-White-HF1937-100-4SneakersNike Air Force 1 Low Brogue “White” Release Details Revealed