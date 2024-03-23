Nike Air Max 1 “King’s Day” Releasing This Spring: Official Photos

The Nike Air Max 1 will pay homage to the vibrant festivities of King's Day in the Netherlands with its upcoming "King's Day" colorway. Celebrated annually on April 27th, King's Day, or Koningsdag, commemorates the birthday of the Dutch monarch in a jubilant display of national pride. This special edition of the Air Max 1 encapsulates the spirit of the occasion with a striking color scheme inspired by the traditional hues associated with King's Day. It features a rich combination of brown and orange tones. The "King's Day" colorway captures the essence of the festivities with its bold and lively design.

Together, these colors evoke the dynamic energy and cultural significance of King's Day, creating a standout look that pays tribute to Dutch tradition and heritage. With its distinctive color palette and cultural significance, the Nike Air Max 1 "King's Day" edition will captivate sneaker enthusiasts and fans alike. Get ready to celebrate in style with the Air Max 1 "King's Day" colorway. It's arriving just in time for the annual festivities in the Netherlands.

"King's Day" Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The shoes showcase a tangerine rubber sole and a tan midsole with a visible air pocket. The upper displays a tangerine mesh foundation with tan leather overlays. The Nike logo is crafted from tangerine leather, complementing the base. The shoelaces and tongue are both tangerine, and the tongue showcases tangerine Nike branding. All in all, this is a highly sought-after shoe with a straightforward and neat color palette.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “King’s Day” will be released this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

