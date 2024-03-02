Nike Air Max 1 “Since ’72” Officially Revealed

Step into history with the Nike Air Max 1 "Since '72" colorway, a tribute to Nike's founding year. This special edition sneaker celebrates the brand's legacy and pioneering spirit with a timeless design and classic color scheme. Featuring a combination of sail, brown, and red, the "Since '72" colorway pays homage to Nike's humble beginnings and its evolution into a global powerhouse. The vintage-inspired palette adds a nostalgic touch to the iconic Air Max 1 silhouette, capturing the essence of Nike's heritage and legacy. Sneaker enthusiasts and Nike fans alike are eagerly awaiting the release of the "Since '72" colorway.

With its retro aesthetic and premium craftsmanship, the Air Max 1 "Since '72" offers both style and comfort for everyday wear. Crafted with quality materials and attention to detail, the Nike Air Max 1 "Since '72" honors Nike's rich history while embracing the future of sneaker culture. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the brand, this special edition sneaker is sure to make a statement and turn heads wherever you go. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of Nike history with the Air Max 1 "Since '72" colorway.

"Since '72" Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and red rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white mesh base, with light brown leather overlays. Also, a red Swoosh is located on the sides. Finally, red Nike branding is located on the tongues and also on the heels. The insoles also feature Since '72 branding.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Since ’72” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

