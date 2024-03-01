Nike Air Max 97 “Glacier Blue” Release Details Revealed

Nike Air Max 97 enthusiasts have something to look forward to with the upcoming release of the "Glacier Blue" colorway. These sneakers boast a crisp white base complemented by various shades of blue, creating a refreshing and vibrant look. The combination of white and blue tones adds depth and character to the classic Air Max 97 silhouette. Sneakerheads eagerly anticipate the arrival of this new colorway, eager to add it to their collections. With its iconic design and innovative Air Max cushioning, the Nike Air Max 97 continues to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.

The "Glacier Blue" iteration promises to offer both style and comfort, making it suitable for everyday wear. Whether you're hitting the streets or making a statement, these sneakers are sure to turn heads with their clean and eye-catching color scheme. Scheduled for release soon, the "Glacier Blue" Nike Air Max 97 is expected to fly off shelves quickly. Don't miss your chance to grab a pair and elevate your sneaker game with this fresh and stylish colorway.

"Glacier Blue" Nike Air Max 97

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole with a clean sail midsole that reveals a long exposed air bubble. Next, the uppers are comprised of a white mesh base, with blue leather overlays in a gradient. Also, a black Nike Swoosh is located on the sides. The laces are blue and white and the tongue is cream. The sock liner is white. Overall, this is a colorful sneaker, and the combination of blue and cream works with tons of outfits.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 97 “Glacier Blue” is going to drop this holiday season. Also, the retail price is expected to be $200 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

